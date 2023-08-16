Lanes closed on Cache Road

A line of eastbound vehicles lines up on Cache Road Tuesday, as they pass through the arterial’s intersection with Northwest 67th Street. Eastbound traffic in the one-mile section between Northwest 67th and Northwest 52nd streets will be congested for the remainder of the year, as contractors take over the curbside eastbound lane for a new waterline project.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

If you’re used to driving Cache Road in west Lawton, you might want to rethink your route.

Congestion is going to be an on-going issue on the arterial through the end of the year as work crews begin a waterline replacement project. Prep for the construction work means the outside (curbside) eastbound lane already has been closed between Northwest 67th and Northwest 52nd streets, providing a work lane where the 36-inch water main will be installed. To give eastbound drivers their customary two traffic lanes, crews also removed the markings on the arterial’s center turn lane, turning that lane into an eastbound travel lane. Cones mark the closed curbside lane, and serve as a dividing line between eastbound and westbound traffic.

