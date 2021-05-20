The Oklahoma Water Resources Board approved a $47 million loan Tuesday that will allow the City of Lawton to upgrade its wastewater treatment plant.
The City Council voted earlier this year to seek the loan that will allow repairs of damages to aging facility that occurred during severe flooding in 2015 and 2017, including damage to new pumps. Tuesday, the OWRB approved that loan to the Lawton Water Authority (a function of the City Council) from its Oklahoma Clean Water State Revolving Fund.
Lawton has used that revolving fund multiple times to finance high-cost water and sewer projects, usually pledging revenues from its Capital Improvements Program to repay the debt. In this instance, city officials are talking about adding a 50-cent increase to monthly sewer bills to help cover the cost.
According to the OWRB, Lawton will use the funds for rehabilitation of equipment throughout the plant, to include pump stations, primary clarifier, trickling filter, sludge pump station, ultra-violet disinfection system and SCADA instrumentation. The improvements will address inflow and infiltration into the sewer collection system, reducing unintended water flows to the wastewater treatment facility and preventing un-permitted water discharges from wet weather, city officials said.
In early December, the city received a consent order from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality directing it to bring the plant back into compliance after violating federal treatment standards in its water discharge.
Lawton Public Utilities Director Rusty Whisenhunt has said Lawton’s problems can be traced to multiple equipment failures at the aging plant, due to three 500-year floods in 2015 and 2017. The damage included pumps recently installed under a rehabilitation project then nearing completion.
In late November, the council amended an existing contract with the engineering design firm Garver for work centered on the wastewater treatment plant, to include development of a conceptual design plan that evaluates rehabilitation of the existing plant, building a new plant, or a combination of the two. City staff has been working for several years to get the plant back into operating condition.
“It’s a major undertaking,” Whisenhunt said.
City administrators have said the revolving loan fund provides a low-interest loan that significantly lowers costs for borrowers. Joe Freeman, chief of the OWRB’s financial assistance division, calculated Lawton Water Authority will save $10.623 million over the life of the 30-year loan, compared to traditional financing.