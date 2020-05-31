Summer is the season of backyard barbecues, cross-country road trips and packed swimming pools. Or at least, it used to be.
Ever since the novel coronavirus spread across Asia, into Europe and finally found its way to the States, Americans have been wondering what their summers will look like. And not for nothing, COVID-19 has reshaped the way we spend our time, namely, it has separated us physically.
Uncertainty has become the new normal not just here in the U.S., but across the globe, with even the most educated experts struggling to make accurate models of what the virus will bring next. To paraphrase the late, great ‘80s punk band Operation Ivy, all we know is that we don’t know.
Since we are all facing down the unknown this summer, the best course of action is to practice the safety measures in accordance with CDC policy to prevent any further spread of the virus. But that doesn’t mean that summer has to be boring.
There is nothing more relaxing on a hot July day than slipping into the cool waters of a local lake or swimming hole. Swimming and summertime go together like peanut butter and jelly. From the local municipal pools to the lakes and ponds, many in Southwest Oklahoma are preparing to dive into the water this summer, but the question remains, is it safe?
Thankfully, the Oklahoma State Department of Health is able to shed some light on this watery conundrum.
“The CDC states there is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread to people through the water used in pools, hot tubs, or water playgrounds,” said Brady Roach, a consumer health supervisor with the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
According to Roach, with proper operation and disinfection, pools, hot tubs and water playgrounds can be maintained safely. Lakes, ponds and other less controlled outdoor recreational areas are a bit of a different story; however, if you do decide to take a trip down to the beach, there are some safety precautions that can help keep you safe, according to Roach.
“As community spread continues, there are some practices you can do to maintain personal safety while engaging in summertime activities,” Roach said. “Maintain 6 feet of physical distancing with others outside of your household both in and out of water. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, use hand sanitizer and/or sanitizing wipes proven to be effective against COVID-19.”
Recently, a video went viral that showed hundreds of people gathered at a swimming pool over the Memorial Day weekend. Situations like that are best avoided according to Roach, who said to stay away from large groups of people where social distancing can’t be maintained both in and out of the water.
It is unlikely that social distancing recommendations will be lifted anytime soon, and Roach encourages everyone to continue to follow them whenever possible.
As for face masks, Roach said they should be worn if proper social distancing measures can’t be maintained, but don’t wear them into the water.
“If summertime activities involve a water venue, don’t wear a mask while in the water, masks can become difficult to breathe through when wet,” Roach said.
As the weather gets warmer and the days get longer, rest assured that you will still be able to enjoy the water this summer. But, as with all things since the outbreak began, the way you enjoy those water activities will need to change if you are going to maintain your safety and the safety of others in your community.