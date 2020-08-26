Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren won a second consecutive term Tuesday, in Comanche County’s only election for the evening.
Warren won 159 votes, or 57.61 percent of the total cast. His challenger, retired City of Lawton information services supervisor Doug Wells, won 117 votes, or 42.39 percent of the both. Both Warren and Wells have held the Ward 8 position. Wells won the seat from Warren in 2008, before losing it to Warren in 2017. Warren also has served as the Ward 8 councilman two other times.
Warren said he was happy with Tuesday’s election results, but disappointed in the low voter turnout.
“I’m just ready to get busy,” he said.
He said his goals center on jobs.
“Jobs are the lifeblood of everything else we want to accomplish. If we don’t have jobs, we can’t accomplish what we want to do,” he said, adding that community leaders will be focusing on the FISTA (FIRES Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator) project and other economic development opportunities that will bring jobs to Lawton.
Within Ward 8, Warren said he wants to focus on efforts to set up Neighborhood Watch programs because of the success such programs bring to their neighborhoods.
“When we have them, crime statistics seem to go gown,” he said, adding that participants in such programs also keep their attention on streets and sidewalks.
Warren said he also remains interested in the city parks master plan, an overall plan for recreation being funded through the city’s latest Capital Improvements Program, because it contains quality of life projects.
Attempts to reach Wells for comment were unsuccessful.
Altus
In Altus, residents handily passed two sales tax propositions calculated to increase city revenues by $900,000 a year.
Proposition 1, which would replace and decrease the existing 1.75 percent sales tax, dropping the new rate to 1.5 percent, passed 1,241 to 632, or 66.2 percent to 33.74 percent. City officials said the tax is continuation of the city’s MAPs (Making Altus Progressive) tax initiative, funding city infrastructure and quality of life projects.
Proposition 2, which would take the 0.25 percent tax decrease from Proposition 1 and increase it to 0.625 percent, in exchange for lowering city electric rates by at least 6 percent, passed 1,220 to 653, or 65.14 percent to 34.86 percent.
Duncan
Voters in Duncan gave overwhelming approval to two school bond issues. Residents were voting on a 10-year, $27.775 million program, presented in two propositions.
Proposition 1 would issue $25.775 million in bonds to remodel schools and to purchase textbooks, classroom equipment and building security enhancements. In addition, funding would pay for storm shelters at Duncan High School. That proposition passed 2,475 to 998, or 71.26 percent to 28.74 percent.
Proposition 2 would issue $2 million in bonds to fund the purchase of two new school buses per year to maintain the district’s fleet. Proposition 2 passed 2,506 to 1,020, or 71.07 percent to 28.93 percent.
Both bond issues will replace previously expired bonds.
District 43
State Dist. 43 Sen. Paul Scott lost his bid for a second term when he was defeated by Jessica Garvin. Scott had 3,689 votes, or 48.44 percent, to Garvin’s 3,927 votes, or 51.56 percent. Garvin will face Democratic candidate Terri Reimer, Marlow, in November.
Roosevelt
Voters in the Kiowa County town of Roosevelt defeated a proposition to combine the city clerk and treasurer into one position and to make it appointed, not elected. The proposition failed 20 to 28.