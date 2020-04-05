Two more Department of Corrections inmates were formally accused of having roles in a violent September 2019 assault of a fellow inmate at Lawton Correctional Facility.
All but the alleged shot caller for the have been charged.
Arrest warrants were issued for the arrest of Issac Anderson, 29, and Billy Johnson, 33, for felony charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and battery, aggravated assault and battery and gang-related offense, court records indicate. The men are looking at at up to decades more time in prison time if convicted.
The men’s warrants were issued March 26 along with one for Michael O’Neil II, 26, for the same allegations.
The assault was one of several that took place Sept. 15, 2019, at the local prison as well as at other state facilities as part of a coordinated string of weekend fights. The result was that the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) put multiple prisons on lockdown for over a month.
Anderson and Johnson join O’Neill and Justin Hill, 50, with filed charges for their alleged roles in the incident.
According to the probable cause affidavit, an inmate identified as a Yard Captain for the Universal Aryan Brotherhood is alleged to have conspired with fellow alleged gang members, Anderson, Johnson, Hill, O’Neil to assault Artoney Reese in the showers of their housing unit at the prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound Road. All four men were seen entering the shower and assaulting Reese, according to prison surveillance video.
Hill admitted to assaulting Reese with his bare hands during an interview with investigators. According to the charge, Hill had threatened to beat Reese with a metal lock wrapped in a cloth. The assault alleged to have been committed by O’Neil, Hill and the other two men incited a riot which resulted in further inmate-on-inmate assaults, the affidavit states.
According to the ODOC, Reese, O’Neil, Russell T. Ermeling, Robert M. Glasser II, Joseph D. Corley and Jason A. Russell were treated at the facility. Frankie Stutchman was admitted to a local hospital. Eric J. Fuller was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital for treatment of multiple stab wounds, according to authorities.
There were five other prisons across the state that had similar incidents that same weekend. The fights led to 36 inmates statewide being transported to hospitals for treatment, according to the ODOC.
All state prisons were put on lockdown and several, including Lawton Correctional Facility, were kept that way until late-October.
Anderson has prior convictions from Tulsa County: June 2014, unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; and January 2018 for possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and for unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; as well as in Osage County: February 2019, unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, according to records.
Johnson’s prior convictions are from Hughes County: July 2005, assault with a dangerous weapon, larceny from the house; September 2010, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and the crime of riot; and from Oklahoma County: November 2017, aggravated assault and battery on a law officer after two or more felony convictions, and for possession of contraband in a penal institution.