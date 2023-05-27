Cuffs

Arrest warrants were issued Thursday for a man and woman accused of taking forged checks and cashing them, along with an accomplice, to the tune of over $46,000 from Cool-Temp Awning and Siding Company.

The Comanche County District Court issued felony arrest warrants for Benjamin Patrick Turner, 37, and Lacy Nichole Molder, 32, for charges of embezzlement and conspiracy to commit embezzlement, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

