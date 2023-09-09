A man and woman are accused of drug trafficking after a cache of pills and cash were recovered from their hotel room and cars.
Lawton Police Department Special Operations Unit detained Savion Tyqurious Johnson for not having a valid driver's license as they were preparing to search a room July 17 at LaQuinta Inn, 1408 NW 40th.
When asked if he had any guns in the vehicle, Johnson, who has three prior felony convictions, said yes, Detective Jeff McCoy stated. A semi-automatic handgun and a large amount of money were recovered from the console, the affidavit states. His cellphone also was collected by investigators.
Once inside the hotel room, Shiann Lauren Freeman was found asleep on the bed and she was detained. During the search, a Glock 9mm handgun was found inside a bag containing Johnson’s information, according to the affidavit.
Freeman allowed detectives to search her vehicle parked in the parking lot and an extended ammunition magazine was found in the backseat along with a bag containing multiple empty baggies used to package drugs, McCoy stated. A clear baggie contained 835 fentanyl pills and, in total, $6,357 in cash confiscated by police, the affidavit states.
On Friday, felony arrest warrants were issued in the Comanche County District Court for Johnson, 23, of Lawton, and Freeman, 19, for counts of aggravated trafficking in fentanyl, records indicate.
Johnson also received another felony counts for acquiring proceeds from drug activity and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a valid license.
Johnson has three prior felony convictions in Comanche County from April 2021: second-degree burglary, accessory after the fact and grand larceny, records indicate.
Freeman also received a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.