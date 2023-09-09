A man and woman are accused of drug trafficking after a cache of pills and cash were recovered from their hotel room and cars.

Lawton Police Department Special Operations Unit detained Savion Tyqurious Johnson for not having a valid driver's license as they were preparing to search a room July 17 at LaQuinta Inn, 1408 NW 40th. 

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.