A Lawton Police Special Operations Unit operation with assistance from agents of the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and District III Task Force found methamphetamine and other evidence of a drug distribution operation during a search warrant execution.
Police and agents served the warrant around 9:30 a.m. July 23 at 2111 NW Bell. After initially finding a quantity of meth and paraphernalia in view when they entered the home, investigators went back to court for an extended search warrant, the report states. Associate District Judge Susan Zwaan signed the new warrant.
Detectives searched the home and found 31.1 grams of meth placed in separate containers on the kitchen table as well as several other pipes used to some the drug, according to the report. A sleep aid container also had 56 acetaminophen and hydrocodone bitartrate pills as well as two oxycodone hydrochloride pills — both are narcotics.
Two containers of marijuana containing 1.5 gram of pot were found on the kitchen table and on the bedroom dresser was another half-gram of marijuana. The report states a metal tin containing 0.3 gram of a crushed blue powder that tested positive to be meth was also found on the dresser.
A brown wallet with two syringes inside and the identification of a woman were also recovered, the report states.