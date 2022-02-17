Police said they found a jackpot of drugs while serving a search warrant.
The Lawton Police Special Operations Unit conducted the search of the home of Charles Heath Sanders at 406 NW 6th Street on Feb. 10. He was detained by police and questioned.
According to the probable cause affidavit, just under 2.4 pounds of cocaine was found inside a cooler, along with 329.6 grams of methamphetamine, and a pill bottle full of 26 grams of liquid meth. Several items of paraphernalia also were reported recovered.
Multiple cameras surrounded the house outside of the home connected to a viewing screen inside.