A search warrant filed Thursday in Comanche County District Court sheds new light on Sunday’s death of a man struck by a car.
The search warrant affidavit signed by Lawton Police Sgt. Tanner Josey reveals evidence Billy Brown was run over and killed.
Police were called shortly after 8:15 p.m. Sunday to 610 SW Roosevelt and arrived to find Brown lying in the street at the edge of the driveway, the affidavit states. He was lying in a pool of blood and appeared to have road rash on parts of his body, Josey stated. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
The victim’s daughter told Josey that Brown had told her around 2 p.m. he was going to Melody’s Lounge nearby for a few beers. She said he drank heavily daily, the affidavit states.
Around 8 p.m. that evening the daughter said a Nissan Maxima drove slowly westbound on Roosevelt until pulling into the drive and then turning around. The car backed out as if it was going to return westbound, then pulled back in before backing out and turning east, according to the affidavit. She told Josey she saw the headlights move as if it had backed over something.
A short while later, the daughter’s husband said he went outside and found Brown lying in the street and called 911.
Investigators learned Brown had left the bar with Jaime Ivan Trejo Lara. He and the car were found at a Lawton motel and his Nissan was towed in until a search warrant could be received to search for possible blood evidence in the undercarriage, the affidavit states.
Josey stated he saw the driver’s side muffler appeared to be damaged and a large amount of blood and what appeared to be hair was stuck on the underside of the car. According to the warrant, investigators took a swab of blood on the driver’s side gas tank cover, the middle of the rear axle, behind the rear driver side, as well as possible human hair and an unknown fabric on the muffler.
Trevor Lara was taken to the police station for questioning. Josey stated he had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol. Claiming he’d only had four beers at the bar, Trevor Lara denied drinking anything since he’d returned to his room, according to the affidavit.
After dropping Brown off at the home, Trevor Lara said he was unaware of any traffic collisions while he was driving, according to Josey. He failed the state’s standard field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the affidavit. Four hours after the incident, Trevor Lara blew a 0.04 on the blood alcohol content test and a blood draw was made.
Lawton Police Sgt. Christopher Puetz conducted a Drug Influence Evaluation with Trevor Lara and determined he was under the influence of alcohol and cannabis and couldn’t safely operate a vehicle, Josey stated.
Brown’s death is the third by homicide in 2022 in Lawton.