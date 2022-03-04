A man who shot himself following a Jan. 30 police pursuit is facing up to life in prison for the crime spree that led up to the pursuit.
Court documents shed light on the circumstances that unfolded that Sunday afternoon in southwest Lawton.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tuesday for Kevin Dale Queen, 37, of Lawton, for six counts of assault with a deadly weapon as well as one count of first-degree robbery, records indicate. Each assault count is punishable by up to life in prison.
A woman, her 10-year-old son and a man were at a home in the 4600 block of Southwest J Avenue the afternoon of Jan. 30 preparing to go on a trip. Queen is accused of coming up to them and pointing a gun at the man while trying to steal a running Chevrolet Camaro. The boy ran to a neighbor’s and the woman came into the garage where, she said, Queen pointed the gun at her while she begged him not to shoot, the affidavit states. Queen is accused of turning the gun back toward the man and firing a shot, missing the target. He then took the Camaro.
The car was later recovered in the 900 block of Southwest 49th Street.
A short while later, a woman and her 8- and 6-year-old children were in a home in the 800 block of Southwest 50th Street when someone came in the back door. She said Queen came in, pointed a gun at them and said, “I need help, I need help,” according to the affidavit. She asked him to leave and he did.
Police caught up to Queen with a foot pursuit. Officers fired at him but failed to hit him.
The chase ended at 713 SW 49th where Queen was held at gunpoint. After being shot with a non-lethal beanbag round, Queen turned the gun and shot himself, the affidavit states. Queen was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to an Oklahoma City hospital for medical care.
The incident remains under investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, as is standard police department policy for cases involving police gunfire exchanges.
According to the warrant, Queen’s cash warrant bond was set at $500,000.