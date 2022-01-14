In a felony arrest warrant issued Thursday in the Comanche County District Court for the arrest of Robert L. Doak III, 25, he is accused of carrying several drugs with him while riding with Brandi Crosby and Larry Starr Hardison.
Crosby was seen driving the car while Hardison is accused of shooting at police. Investigators said Doak was a passenger in the Chevrolet Impala bearing Missouri tags that was doing 63 mph in a 50 mph zone traveling north on Interstate 44 from Lee Boulevard, the warrant affidavit states. Officer John Bordelon attempted to make a traffic stop but, instead, the Impala took off at a high-rate of speed.
The chase weaved in and out of traffic, passing vehicles on the right-hand shoulder while the pursuit northbound on the interstate was joined by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the affidavit states.
The Impala turned westbound onto Oklahoma 49 and turned back north onto Oklahoma 58. According to the affidavits filed against Hardison and Crosby, Hardison began shooting, striking Bordelon’s windshield three times. One bullet struck his lapel microphone and another grazed his face.
Bordelon was treated at a local hospital and released in stable condition that night.
The pursuit continued northbound at speeds over 100 mph into Caddo County before Crosby turned east onto Oklahoma 19 and, eventually, back into Comanche County, the affidavit states. Investigators said the suspects took a Dodge Trailblazer from the 15500 block of Comanche/Caddo County Line Road and ended up crashing into a tree at Lake Ellsworth.
The three then fled a short distance before Doak was found hiding in the tree line. Hardison and Crosby were apprehended, as well.
Doak was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for treatment of an unspecified injury sustained during the pursuit, according to the affidavit.
Due to the officer-involved shooting, the investigation into the incident is being helmed by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).
After obtaining a search warrant, agents found several digital scales with white residue, several used glass pipes, multiple baggies containing a total of 16.15 grams of methamphetamine, multiple baggies containing a total of 23.38 grams of psilocybin (mushrooms), a bag with 1.83 grams of marijuana, and several assorted pills, the affidavit states.
Hardison and Crosby are in jail on $1 million and $500,000 bond, respectively, for a litany of charges.
Doak will make his initial court appearance upon release from medical care.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.