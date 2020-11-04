An arrest warrant was issued Monday for a Grandfield man accused of a sexual relationship with his girlfriend’s 14-year-old sister.
Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Jeremy D. Carpenter, 33, for the charge of lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between three and 20 years in prison.
The charge stems from online correspondence between Carpenter and the girl between Aug. 20 and Sept. 20, according to the charge.
Lawton Police Detective Kim Morton began investigating Carpenter on Oct. 19 after receiving a Cybertip Report from the National center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, it was learned the Lawton teen had been solicited for sexual activity by Carpenter via online messaging. The girl’s mother said Carpenter had been contacting her 14-year-old daughter online. She said her daughter sometimes stays with her sister who has resided with Carpenter for two years.
Morton interviewed the girl two days later who said she’d had “sex” with Carpenter on his birthday and on a couple of other occasions, the affidavit states. There were other incidents of sexual touching and, she said, all the activity happened at his home.
A search warrant received on Oct. 22 yielded Carpenter’s social media account and Morton “observed numerous sexually graphic messages” from him to the victim, according to the affidavit.
An Aug. 27 message from Carpenter to the girl included the message to “delete everything babe” before more sexually graphic content as found, the affidavit states. There were also messages asking the girl to meet with him.
According to the affidavit, investigators learned that Carpenter has a 2015 arrest in Nebraska for sexual assault, debauching a minor and stalking and a later conviction for contributing to the delinquency of a child. He also had another Nebraska arrest in 2016 for cruelty toward a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor and he was convicted of child abuse negligently and contributing to the delinquency of a child.
Carpenter’s warrant bond was set for $200,000.