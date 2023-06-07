A 55-year-old Lawton man is wanted for allegations he tried to entice a teen girl with drugs to send nude photos.

A felony arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for Thomas Jason Kaywaykla for allegations of juvenile pornography and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, records indicate. He faces up to 20 years in prison on each count, if convicted.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

