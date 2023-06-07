A 55-year-old Lawton man is wanted for allegations he tried to entice a teen girl with drugs to send nude photos.
A felony arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for Thomas Jason Kaywaykla for allegations of juvenile pornography and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, records indicate. He faces up to 20 years in prison on each count, if convicted.
The investigation began May 2 when a 16-year-old girl said she’d been receiving methamphetamine from her grandmother’s boyfriend, Kaywaykla, in exchange for her exposing her breast, the warrant affidavit states. She said she lives with her grandmother, Kaywaykla and her 14-year-old sister. She said most of the conversations were via Facebook Messenger, Lawton Detective Daniel Hallagin stated.
A search warrant for the girl’s Facebook account was issued May 23. Numerous conversations included requests for photos of her exposed breast as well as mention of taking her photo in person, as well, the affidavit states. He also called her his “little girlfriend” and other nicknames like “baby” and “suga,” even though the girl asked to be called his granddaughter, Hallagin stated.
In one conversation, the girl asked Kaywaykla to stop “the kissing stuff” when he brings her the drugs, according to the affidavit.
A $100,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Kaywaykla’s arrest.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.