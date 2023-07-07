Police have identified the suspect in a Tuesday morning hit-and-run wreck that sent a Lawton man to an Oklahoma City hospital.
Investigators said a combination of social media tips and a bar’s security camera’s video led them to the suspect.
Updated: July 7, 2023 @ 11:29 pm
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Friday for Bernard Grant Furr, 38, of Lawton, for a count of leaving the scene of an injury accident, records indicate.
Furr is accused of running a stop sign in a silver Ford pickup at Southwest 20th Street and W. Lee and crashing into a motorcycle driven by Jace Cummings around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday before leaving the scene. Cummings was found lying on the ground suffering life-threatening injuries, the warrant affidavit states. He was treated at Comanche County Memorial Hospital before being transferred to OU Trauma Center for a compound fracture of the right leg and ankle, as well as a brain bleed.
A witness told police she saw the wreck and tried to follow the truck but lost it after it ran a red light and turned south onto South Sheridan Road. She said the truck had a tribal tag, Lawton Police Officer John Alonzo stated.
Cummings’ family provided investigators information from social media identifying Furr as the driver and that the truck was located at a Geronimo home, the affidavit states. The information included the vehicle identification number and a photo of the truck at the home; it had a Comanche tribal tag, Alonzo stated. After running the VIN, it was learned Furr’s father had bought the truck from Car Mart and the vehicle’s GPS pinged at the Geronimo house.
Investigators viewed the security video from the Zoo Too Bar, 2006 W. Lee, and Furr was identified leaving the bar with another male and getting in the driver’s side shortly before the wreck, according to the affidavit. The truck appeared undamaged in the video.
After getting a search warrant, law enforcement found the truck at the Geronimo home. Blood and damage was seen on the truck’s front end and a sample of the blood was collected and submitted to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation lab for analysis to compare it with Cummings’ DNA, the affidavit states.
A $75,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Furr’s arrest.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.