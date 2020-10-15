An arrest warrant was issued Monday for a 31-year-old Lawton man accused of using unreasonable force in disciplining his 7-year-old daughter.
The Comanche County District Court issued the felony arrest warrant for Jonathan Daoang for a charge of child abuse, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.
Law enforcement began investigating Daoang on June 25 after the girl’s mother reported bruises on her daughter’s bottom following a visit to his home.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Daoang is accused of using a slipper to spank the girl hard enough to leave bruises and which was “outside the scope of normal discipline and more force was used than necessary for ordinary discipline.”
Daoang’s warrant bond was set at $100,000. Records don’t indicate that he is in custody of law enforcement.