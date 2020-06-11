An arrest warrant was issued Monday for a Duncan woman accused of helping a murder suspect stay under the radar while in flight.
The Comanche County District Court issued the felony warrant for Michelle Flores for the charge of accessory after the fact, records indicate.
Flores is accused of meeting with David Villanueva, 39, of Cache, shortly after he fled the May 23 stabbing death of Shaun Loud.
According to the affidavit, Villanueva told Flores about the incident and she is alleged to have taken him to her home in Duncan after he asked. He stayed there for three days. She told investigators that before leaving Lawton he told her all of the details of the stabbing, and he had her take him to a drug house.
Flores never contacted police during that time, according to investigators. Instead, she is accused of contacting people in an attempt to get Villanueva to Mexico. She told investigators information about the murder weapon and where it might be, the affidavit states.
Villanueva made his initial appearance in Comanche County District Court May 29 where he received an amended charge of first-degree murder with deliberate intent, after three prior felony convictions, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison, life without parole or death.
Villanueva entered a not guilty plea in the stabbing death of Loud, 41, of Lawton. Loud died from a stab wound to his left chest due to an assault, according to Amy Elliott, spokesperson for the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
Loud’s death was Lawton’s 10th homicide of 2020.
Villanueva, who is held on $1 million bond, is scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 20 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.