An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a man accused of acting as an unlicensed bail bondsman.
The Comanche County District Court issued the warrant for Curtis Scott Hopcus, 36, for the felony allegation of unlawful to perform acts as a bail bondsman without a valid license, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to one year in the Comanche County Detention Center and/or a fine up to $5,000.
The case information was filed by State Attorney General Mike Hunter’s office. Hopcus is accused of identifying himself as a bondsman who was trying to take a woman into custody while his license was lapsed.
According to the affidavit for probable cause, during the Jan. 5, 2018, incident at Taco Bell, 2425 Cache Road, a physical altercation involving Lawton police and the person resulted.
Hopcus and his wife were attempting to take the woman into custody for bond forfeiture when things escalated, the affidavit states. They were dining when they saw her working at the fast food restaurant.
During a review of the complaint, it was learned that Hopcus had previously held a bail bondsman license from August 2015 to August 2017. The Oklahoma Insurance Department (OID) Bail Division refused to renew his license due to “material misstatement, misrepresentation or fraud” on his application, the affidavit states.
Hopcus was interviewed by OID investigators in May 2018. Vance said that the wanted woman had agreed to make weekly payments and had gotten behind. According to the affidavit, he admitted he was unlicensed as a bondsman but said he was still responsible for the bail amount. When another bondsman was unavailable, he said he decided to call for police to take her into custody. He denied attempting to handcuff the woman and get her into custody beforehand.
Hopcus told investigators that he works for Granny Bail Bonds owned by his mother, the affidavit states. A record check showed that he has never held a license as a bail enforcer.