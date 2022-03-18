An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for a Lawton man accused of cutting the lines and taking the air conditioning unit from a church.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for David Wayne Bruton, 47, for a count of malicious injury to property over $1,000, as well as a misdemeanor allegation of defacing or injuring a house of worship, records indicate. With two prior felony convictions, the felony is punishable by up to four years in prison.
Bruton is accused of cutting the freon lines and taking the air conditioning unit from Christ Fellowship Church, 1601 NW 52nd.
Lawton police were called shortly before 10 a.m. Feb. 2 to the church on the report of a crime-in-progress. A witness said he saw a man cutting the freon lines with bolt cutters and dragging the units away, according to the warrant affidavit. Another man stationed in a nearby black Dodge Ram truck honked the horn when the witness said he called 911 and they left.
A security video showed the man cutting the lines had a star tattoo on his left hand, the affidavit states. A later Crime Stoppers tip led police to Bruton’s home.
While officers spoke with the truck owner, Bruton walked out from behind the house. He matched the physical identifiers of the suspect seen in the video, including having a tattoo of a star on his left hand, according to the affidavit.
Bruton has two prior felony convictions in Comanche County: November 2009, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury; and March 2017, knowingly receiving/concealing/withholding stolen property, records indicate.
A $100,000 cash warrant bond was set for Bruton upon his arrest.