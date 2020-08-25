The polls will open at 7 a.m. today for Lawton residents who will be voting for the Ward 8 City Council representative.
In addition, Republicans in Stephens County will be voting on their nominee for Senate District 43, while Duncan resident will be deciding two propositions to fund Duncan Public Schools. Voters in Altus will be deciding funding propositions for its MAPs program. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
West Lawton residents who live in Ward 8 will have their choice of Incumbent Randy Warren, who is seeking his second consecutive term (although he has served as the councilman for that ward two other times), and challenger Doug Wells, a retired director of the City of Lawton’s information services division. Wells also is a former Ward 8 councilman; he originally won the seat from Warren in 2008, then was defeated by Warren in 2017.
Ward 8 includes Precinct 2, First Baptist Church West, 7302 Cache Road; Ward 7, Western Hills Church of Christ, 1108 NW 53rd; and a portion of Ward 9, Bible Baptist Church, 7501 W. Lee. The ward extends from West Lee Boulevard to Rogers Lane, Northwest 52/53rd and Southwest 52nd streets to Northwest/Southwest 67th Street, and also includes Eisenhower Village.
In Duncan, residents in the Duncan Public Schools district will vote on a 10-year, $27.775 million program. Proposition 1 would issue $25.775 million in bonds to remodel schools; purchase textbooks, classroom equipment and building security enhancements; and add storm shelters at Duncan High School. Proposition 2 would issue $2 million in bonds to fund the purchase of two new school buses per year to maintain the district’s fleet.
Residents who live in Oklahoma Senate District 43 will select the Republican nominee who will face Democratic candidate Terri Reimer, Marlow, in November. Incumbent Paul Scott, Duncan, will face challenger Jessica Garvin, Duncan. Scott is seeking his second term.
In Altus, residents will decide two sales tax propositions, calculated to increase city revenues by $900,000 a year.
Proposition 1 would replace and decrease the existing 1.75 percent sales tax, dropping the new rate to 1.5 percent. City officials said the tax is continuation of the city’s MAPs (Making Altus Progressive) tax initiative, funding city infrastructure and quality of life projects. Proposition 2 would take the 0.25 percent tax decrease from Proposition 1 and increase it to 0.625 percent, in exchange for lowering city electric rates by at least 6 percent.