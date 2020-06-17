One of Lawton’s City Council incumbents drew an opponent Tuesday, as the second day of filing concluded for Lawton City Council.
Cindy Edgar, 2208 S. Sheridan, filed against Ward 7 incumbent Onreka Johnson, who is seeking her second term. Johnson lives at 1402 SW Dr. Charles Whitlow Drive.
The two join Ward 6 incumbent Sean Fortenbaugh, 817 NW Thornbury Drive, and Ward 8 incumbent Randy Warren, 6513 NW Columbia, in filing declarations of candidacy. Both men are seeking their second consecutive term, although Warren has served two other terms as councilman for Ward 8.
Residents who are interested in seeking the Lawton City Council seats for Wards 6, 7 and 8 have until 5 p.m. today to file declarations of candidacy at the Comanche County Election Board, located in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and C Avenue. There is no filing fee, but residents must be a registered voter at an address in the ward they seek to represent for at least six months prior to filing.
Ward 6 includes Precincts 1, 9, 42 and 50. It extends from West Lee Boulevard to Rogers Lane, Northwest/Southwest 67th Street west to the city limits, excluding the Eisenhower Village Addition at Southwest 67th Street and West Lee.
Ward 7 includes Precincts 11, 25, 26, 29, 32, 43 and 45. It extends south of West/East Lee Boulevard, from the western city limits to Southeast 45th Street, but also includes an area north of West Lee Boulevard, extending between South 11th Street to Lawrie Tatum Road to Interstate 44.
Ward 8 includes Precincts 2, 7 and 9 and extends from West Lee Boulevard to Rogers Lane, Northwest 52/53rd and Southwest 52nd streets to Northwest/Southwest 67th Street, but also includes Eisenhower Village at Southwest 67th Street and West Lee Boulevard.
Information on filing is available by calling the Comanche County Election Board, 353-1880.