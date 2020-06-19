Only one Lawton City Council incumbent faces an election in August, after the challenger in the Ward 7 race withdrew.
Cindy Edgar, 2208 S. Sheridan, withdrew her candidacy Thursday, according to the Comanche County Election Board. That leaves Ward 7 incumbent Onreka Johnson without an opponent, meaning she wins the seat without an election.
Ward 6 incumbent Sean Fortenbaugh also did not draw an opponent, meaning he, too, will begin his second term without the need for an election.
Ward 8 incumbent Randy Warren drew the only opponent, former Ward 8 Councilman Doug Wells. The men will face each other in the Aug. 25 primary election. Warren beat Wells to retake his seat in 2017; Wells originally won the seat in 2008 after defeating Warren.
The winner of that race, along with Fortenbaugh and Johnson, will be sworn into office Jan. 12. The filing period for the Wards 6, 7 and 8 seats ended Wednesday.