Some Ward 6 residents are ready to take on the City of Lawton staff over a proposal to reduce the size of Hunter Hills Park in northwest Lawton.

Cindy McIntyre had already organized her neighbors after learning the city staff’s original proposal was to close the 2.1-acre park stretching between Hunter Road and Northwest 75th Street. But, addressing their concerns to Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh resolved the issue, McIntyre and others said Thursday when they attended the last of a series of meetings city staff has held to explain proposals being made to reduce the city’s parks so it can better focus resources on those that remain.

