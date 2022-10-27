Some Ward 6 residents are ready to take on the City of Lawton staff over a proposal to reduce the size of Hunter Hills Park in northwest Lawton.
Cindy McIntyre had already organized her neighbors after learning the city staff’s original proposal was to close the 2.1-acre park stretching between Hunter Road and Northwest 75th Street. But, addressing their concerns to Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh resolved the issue, McIntyre and others said Thursday when they attended the last of a series of meetings city staff has held to explain proposals being made to reduce the city’s parks so it can better focus resources on those that remain.
Neighborhood concerns and Fortenbaugh’s recommendation is keeping Hunter Hills Park on the list of recommended “keepers,” but Parks and Recreation Director Christine James clarified the staff’s recommendation on Thursday: keep the park, but possibly reduce it to 1.2 acres by keeping the center where playground equipment and a basketball court is located, then consider repurposing about an acre on the southwest and northeast corners.
James’ comment that those two tracts could be sold for development drew firm a firm “no” from McIntyre and at least one neighbor.
“We want to keep Hunter Hills the way it is,” she said, adding that taking the park away will lessen the value of homes in the neighborhood. “A community garden is a good idea. No more development.”
It wasn’t the only park site where city staff wants to explore the idea of releasing some land for development, and Fortenbaugh said he remains firmly against such plans.
“I don’t like it at all,” he said, of the Hunter Hills proposal.
McIntyre asked for a copy of exactly what city staff is planning so she could poll her neighbors for a third time.
James said no firm decision has been made, explaining city staff is winding up its process of soliciting input from residents before crafting a recommendation that can be taken to the Parks and Recreation Commission and the City Planning Commission before a final recommendation is taken to the City Council.
It wasn’t the only Ward 6 park suggested for repurposing. City staff also is exploring options for Great Plains Park, a 1.8-acre tract off Northwest 67th Street along Taylor Avenue, with James saying action could include deeding the site back to the development company heirs, selling it for development or asking adjacent residents if they want it.
But, three other parks are recommended for keeping.
Willow Creek Park at 7501 Willow Creek has already grown to 10.4 acres, courtesy of a land swap with Lawton Public Schools this summer that added 5 acres. City officials want to keep the park, which contains a playground, picnic table and benches. A resident said while the park is heavily used, residents would like to see some new amenities, such as parking and restrooms.
Albert Johnson Park is a 9-acre park at Northwest 82nd Street and Rogers Lane, mostly open space but also containing a playground, backstops and pavilion. James said the plan is to keep the park and make improvements.
City staff also wants to keep Gray-Warr Park, 8.2 acres at 7901 NW Taylor that contains a playground, basketball and tennis courts, a backstop, and playground equipment. The park is another beneficiary of the LPS-city land swap. Paul Looper said while residents appreciate the amenities, they need repairs.
“Virtually everything in the park needs to be upgraded,” Fortenbaugh said.
Two parks are being proposed to be turned over to the drainage maintenance division and maintained as natural space because they are located in flood-prone areas. Terrace Hills Park is 4.4 acres of open space, with limited access for anyone who might want to use it. Woodland Hills Park is 10.7 acres that stretches southwest from Northwest 67th Street and James said the city already has transferred an area with playground equipment to Lawton Public Schools.