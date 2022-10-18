Eastside Park

Neisha Brown pushes her son, Gio, 4, on the swings at Eastside Park last week. The East Gore Boulevard park is one that has been identified for significant improvements, as City of Lawton officials work their way through the city’s parks inventory to decide which will remain recreation areas and which will be turned to other uses.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

East Lawton’s Ward 4 would keep more than three-quarters of its park space, under recommendations made by City of Lawton staff.

The recommendations come as city administrators are holding a series of public hearings to solicit input from residents as they respond to recommendations for parks in specific wards. The comments will be included in recommendations that will be forwarded to the City Council for final action, with a goal of paring down the number of city parks to better focus resources on those that remain.

