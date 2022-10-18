East Lawton’s Ward 4 would keep more than three-quarters of its park space, under recommendations made by City of Lawton staff.
The recommendations come as city administrators are holding a series of public hearings to solicit input from residents as they respond to recommendations for parks in specific wards. The comments will be included in recommendations that will be forwarded to the City Council for final action, with a goal of paring down the number of city parks to better focus resources on those that remain.
City staff has recommended keeping four of Ward 4’s six parks intact, and a portion of a fifth park. The only park space recommended for closure is Sungate Park, which actually is an empty 6.6-acre tract at 5101 SE Aberdeen in the Sungate Addition.
“This looks like an empty field,” said Parks and Recreation Director Christine James, explaining the developer of Sungate Addition set this initial tract aside when he first developed the addition, planning to add park space as the addition expanded.
That never happened, she said, of a site that carries the park description but offers nothing for recreation beyond open space.
The city’s recommendation is to allow the space to revert to the developer for redevelopment, or to declare it surplus and sell it at auction.
Prairie Park, with 9.4 acres at 2010 NE Kingsbriar, would be downsized, under the staff’s recommendation. Most of the amenities in the park — playground equipment, a backstop, a basketball court and pavilion — are contained in the west side of the park, which runs along Kingsbriar Drive. The recommendation is to keep those 2.4 acres, allowing the remainder of the park — open space stretching north behind houses along Madison Avenue — to be designated for development.
James Henderson Park, adjacent to the old Park Lane Elementary School at 1625 SE Hillcrest, would be kept intact. That park contains a backstop, fishing pond and benches, and also holds a working water well, drilled last year as part of the City of Lawton’s efforts to identity alternate water sources for the city.
Also retained will be MacArthur Park, 7.9 acres at 4902 NE Euclid that holds playground equipment and benches. The park is larger now, courtesy of a “land swap” between the City of Lawton and Lawton Public Schools that increased what had been a 2.9-acre tract to its present size. Skyline East Park, at 4202 E. Gore, will continue to offer amenities that include a fishing pond and playground equipment on 4.6 acres.
The biggest change is planned for Eastside Park, 40 acres of city property located west of MacArthur High and MacArthur Middle schools on East Gore Boulevard. Amenities now are limited to four baseball fields, playground equipment and picnic tables, but James said the park is one that has been identified for expansion in Lawton’s parks masker plan.
Like Lee West Park in west Lawton, conceptual designs already exist for Eastside Park, expanding amenities that would give East Lawton a community-grade park.