Some areas identified as park space in Lawton’s Ward 2 should be considered for hiking and BMX trails, residents said last week.

Residents were commenting on recommendations from City of Lawton staff that would keep almost 200 acres of park space contained within nine sites in Ward 2, shedding space in only six park areas. City staff outlined their recommendations at a public hearing designed to solicit input from residents as they work toward a goal of paring down the number of city parks so the city can better focus resources.

