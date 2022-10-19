Some areas identified as park space in Lawton’s Ward 2 should be considered for hiking and BMX trails, residents said last week.
Residents were commenting on recommendations from City of Lawton staff that would keep almost 200 acres of park space contained within nine sites in Ward 2, shedding space in only six park areas. City staff outlined their recommendations at a public hearing designed to solicit input from residents as they work toward a goal of paring down the number of city parks so the city can better focus resources.
With 205.8 acres of park and park space — some absorbed when areas of east Lawton moved from Ward 4 to Ward 2 — those recommendations would keep nine of 13 parks, repurposing 2.6 acres contained in three parks while converting 5.9 acres at other sites to drainage.
One of the keepers is Ramada Park, located behind Days Inn by Wyndham at Northwest 2nd and Northwest Ferris and considered an extension of nearby Elmer Thomas Park. While the 9.7-acre tract has no amenities, the city wants to keep it because it is contained within the Elmer Thomas Park deed. Elmer Thomas Park, the city’s only regional park, is slated for expansion, with conceptual designs already under way and to be presented to the public for input in coming months, said Parks and Recreation Director Christine James.
By contrast, Ramada Park is wide open with no amenities.
“It is all-natural grasslands,” said James, adding there are no development plans.
That doesn’t mean Ramada Park can’t be used by more than prairie dogs, said resident Sandy Foster, saying the site was considered for the city’s proposed indoor youth sports complex (that plan has been dropped). Sharon Cheatwood suggested considering the site for bike or BMX trails, or developing it as a nature area. Ward 2 Councilman Kelly Harris said he likes the idea of trail development; the site is near a bike trail already designated along old railroad right of way to the east.
Liberty Lake Park, a 5.7-acre site at 1302 NW Victory, already is popular because of its fishing pond. James said the city plans improvements to amenities that already include a playground, walking trail and picnic tables. Although residents fish there, James said Liberty Lake was designed as a detention pond to collect rain runoff from the surrounding neighborhood, which is why silt is a problem.
“I have high hopes for this,” Harris said, about what he called a heavily-used park area that residents would love to see expanded.
Harris said the city already has improved the lake by installing a new pump that is better able to keep the water aerated and control algae. He said the pond is heavily fished by people of all ages, although a sign said fishing is restricted to those under age 14.
Also on the “keep” list is Panther Park, 5.8 acres at 3602 NE Pioneer Blvd. that contains playground equipment and a basketball court, along with a pavilion. James said city officials have indicated the west side of the park has a walking path that frequently gets washed out by heavy rains, something residents might like to see resolved.
The 5.3-acre Kathy Newcombe Park and 2.2-acre Walker Family Park often are considered one park, running from the 1200 block of Northwest Ferris north to Maple Avenue, and the city intends to keep it that way. The site also contains a sidewalk that is heavily used, residents said, suggesting officials might consider more walking trails or a dog park.
“It lends itself to a trail,” said Kristin Herr.
The city also wants to keep Lawton Heights Park at 2002 NW 15th, a half-acre tract with basketball and tennis courts, playground equipment and a pavilion. Officials also want to keep Estelle Jones park, a 0.7-acre tract adjacent to the popular H.C. King Recreation Center in north Lawton.
Francis Curb Park, 3 acres at 401 NW Woodridge, is on three lists, as city officials decide what part of the park to keep.
James said city staff recommends keeping 0.4 acre on the park’s east side, which contains playground equipment. The remainder of the open space could be declared surplus and auctioned to nearby property owners or returned to a natural drainage area.
Turtle Creek and Garden Village parks, both located in flood-prone areas along Rogers Lane, are designated for conversion to drainage maintenance. Playground equipment would be removed, allowing the sites to be maintained as a natural area, James said. Foster said although the 1.8-acre Turtle Creek Park floods, it still is a good site for a trail. Garden Village Park, a 2.4-acre tract at 2705 NE Village Drive, has playground equipment, but Harris said the seldom-used area fills with with slowly-draining water whenever flooding occurs.
“It would be a nice natural place,” he said.
Two parks are specifically cited for repurposing, meaning they could be sold.
Military Park, 1709 NW Lindy, is surrounded by houses and James said the open tract looks like someone’s backyard. Carroll Park, at 1236 NW Carroll, has a playground, but has no access because it is surrounded by houses.