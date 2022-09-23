City of Lawton staff is recommending that only three of the seven city parks in Ward 1 be kept as active recreation areas.
City administrators outlined their recommendations Thursday for Ward 1 residents, the first to receive a briefing on proposed changes to the 74 parks across Lawton.
City officials are working toward a recommendation made in the parks master plan the City Council put into place earlier this year: reduce the number of parks and park spaces by eliminating lesser used areas, so resources can be better focused. No decisions have been made yet; council members and city staff want public meetings to explain recommendations and solicit comments before finalizing plans to be presented to the council for action.
Thursday, Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk led the meeting that outlined tentative plans for Ward 1’s seven parks: Stephens, Gooch Acres, Wayne Gilley, Atlanta, Baltimore, Charlie Ray and Harold. Under the staff recommendation, Gooch Acres, Wayne Gilley and a portion of Stephens parks, a total of 14.9 acres, would be retained and improved upon as parks. The remainder would be repurposed, something Burk said could mean selling the tracts, transferring them to others for maintenance, or returning them to open space.
Atlanta and Baltimore parks were among those in the master plan identified as suitable for repurposing because of a lack of usage, amenities, or accessibility. Halff Associates said reducing what is now almost 700 acres of park space would allow the city’s Parks and Recreation Department to better focus its energies and resources. Ward 1 — an area north of Cache Road/Quanah Parker Trailway between North Sheridan Road and Northwest 67th Street — now has 42.8 acres of park space.
Three are classified as pocket parks, small areas with limited access. Atlanta, Baltimore and Charlie Ray parks total slightly more than 3 acres and are completely surrounded by residences, accessible only through alleys or easements. Two have minimal amenities; Baltimore is only open space.
Burk said one option for those sites is asking adjacent property owners if they want the space to expand their properties, or selling the tracts at auction. Residents at Thursday’s meeting didn’t oppose the idea of closing the parks, but they were concerned about what could be done with the space. Parks and Recreation Director Christine James said zoning regulations would control potential uses, and because there is no street access and no potential of supplying it, a stand-alone structure could not be built (although residential zoning would allow a resident to build an accessory building if they obtained land, she said).
One audience member suggested the 0.4-acre Charlie Ray Park would be perfect for a community garden, a use Burk said city staff had explored.
Ward 1 resident Bill Shoemate asked about the option of designating the park site to adjacent property owners, noting the city still would save the annual cost of maintenance “even if you gave it away.”
The second largest tract is Stephens Park, which stretches north and northeast from Cache Road near Northwest 24th Street into the adjacent neighborhood. Burk said city staff has identified several ways to reduce the park’s size, to include designating its extensive drainage channels to the city’s drainage maintenance division. Shoemate said while the park was once heavily used, the closure of a nearby elementary school changed that.
The largest tract is Harold Park, a 14-acre site behind La Quinta Inn on Cache Road, west of Northwest 38th Street. While there are amenities, access is limited.
“This is more isolated than I’d like it to be,” said Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins, who has expressed concerns about isolated parks that may not be safe for youth.
Gooch Acres is a 3.5-acre tract along Rogers Lane, east of Northwest 38th Street, and a heavily used area with high visibility (it also contains the city’s north high zone water tower). Wayne Gilley Park, located along Northwest 52nd Street north of Quanah Parker Trailway, is another heavily used park with amenities.
“It’s a keeper,” Burk said, adding it also is among the parks that have limited use because of its location (this park is within the floodplain, limiting what can be placed there).
Resident Marcia Cronk suggested another potential use for park space.
Cronk represents Comanche County Pet Resource Foundation, whose goal is helping families with limited resources and their pets. She said the group’s long-term goal is building a “natural facility,” one that would include an adoption center, a managed dog park and walking path.
“We’ve talked about using parks,” she said, adding a repurposed city park could be an ideal site for their facility.