Talk about a woman scorned.
Investigators said a Texas woman used her ex-husband’s military identification card to fraudulently withdraw $6,500 from his bank account.
Now she’s a woman wanted for seven counts of fraud.
An arrest warrant was issued Friday in Comanche County District courts of the felony counts for Helen Diana Harris, a.k.a. Helen Vaughn and Helen Diana Price, 56, of Wichita Falls, Texas, records indicate.
While investigating the fraudulent withdrawals, Lawton Police Detective David Folker stated he found Helen Diana Harris was identified as having gone into a Banc First branch at least seven times between June 3 and July 18 withdrawing money. Her ex-husband never authorized her to access his account or use his military identification, the warrant affidavit states.
The withdrawals ranged from $500 to $1,200.
The bank has credited the man’s account the $6,500 but is now at a loss financially, the affidavit states.
A $100,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Harris’ arrest.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.