ANADARKO — A convicted sex offender is wanted for lying to investigators about where he lived after being accused of inappropriate conduct with a teen.

The Caddo County District Court issued felony arrest warrants Wednesday for Frankie L. Chandler, 40, of Hydro, for sexual battery and for failure to register as a sex offender, records indicate. He has a June 2014 felony conviction in Woodward County for lewd or indecent proposals.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you