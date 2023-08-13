ANADARKO — A convicted sex offender is wanted for lying to investigators about where he lived after being accused of inappropriate conduct with a teen.
The Caddo County District Court issued felony arrest warrants Wednesday for Frankie L. Chandler, 40, of Hydro, for sexual battery and for failure to register as a sex offender, records indicate. He has a June 2014 felony conviction in Woodward County for lewd or indecent proposals.
Law enforcement began looking into Chandler on Aug. 3 after the parents of a 20-year-old woman and her 17-year-old sister went to Hydro police to complain about two separate incidents involving Chandler and the teen at a Hydro gym called “The Station,” the warrant affidavit states.
The teen told Hydro Police Officer Austin Perkins she’d been at the gym on July 31 when Chandler asked if he could work out in the same room as her. The girl told him her name and age and, she said, Chandler replied with comments about her body, the affidavit states.
When she could, the teen grabbed her things and went to her car where she realized she’d grabbed Chandler’s phone by mistake. He came outside shirtless to retrieve the phone and the girl locked her doors and cracked the window enough to give it back, according to the affidavit.
The next day, the teen said, she went to “The Station” earlier than normal to avoid Chandler and was talking with the owner when he came in. She said Chandler told her he was “mad” about her taking the phone and she apologized and said it was a mistake, Perkins stated. She said he later put his hand on her face and caressed it while saying “It’s okay, you’re still pretty,” the affidavit states. The girl said she ran to the bathroom and called her mother to help her get out of the gym safely.
The teen’s mother arrived and while walking her daughter out, she said, Chandler approached and acted as if he knew her; she said he did not. According to the mother, it seemed as if Chandler had been watching their social media to learn information.
Chandler went to the Hydro police station to speak with Perkins on Aug. 4. When asked about the inappropriate comments, Chandler said he never said anything about the girl’s body, information Perkins stated had not been brought up before, the affidavit states. Chandler admitted to touching the girl’s shoulder and touching her face because he thought she was going to cry and he wanted to tell her it was okay, Perkins stated.
Three days later, Caddo County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher Leal was contacted by Oklahoma Highway Trooper Brandon Bussey after the trooper’s brother, Hydro Public Schools Superintendent Jeremy Bussey learned Chandler was living in a home with a juvenile girl, according to the affidavit. Investigators went to the address where Chandler had been registering since he got out of prison in March. The property owner told investigators Chandler hasn’t been living there.
A deputy spoke with a man at another Hydro home who said Chandler had been staying at his place for three weeks with his wife until he can find a place, Leal stated.
Chandler spoke with Leal by phone. He said he wasn’t living at the original home because a water main had been cut, according to the affidavit. Chandler admitted a 9-year-old girl lived with him and his wife.
The registered address property owner confirmed Chandler had not lived there and she’d given strict instructions he could not be on the property, the affidavit states. She said the water main had not been damaged and that he’d never lived there, Leal stated.