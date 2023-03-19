Jail logs show a man accused of killing a man in the parking lot of a north Lawton nightclub in November 2022 is now in custody.
Vernon Lorenzo Watkins Jr., a.k.a. Burgundy, 28, is in the Caddo County Detention Center as of Saturday morning for counts of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after former felony convictions, records indicate.
An arrest warrant was issued March 6 for Watkins for allegations he shot and killed Louis “Javare” Lipscomb, 34, the morning of Nov. 5, 2022, while he was inside an SUV in the parking lot of Aces & Eights Lounge, 1825 Cache Road.
Nine spent 9mm casings were collected at the scene and sent to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation crime lab for analysis. They would connect back to an Oct. 27, 2022, incident where Watkins was accused of firing the gun outside the home of a woman he’d been seeing that also had a relationship with Lipscomb.
Watkins has three prior convictions in Comanche County: December 2014, two counts of second-degree burglary; and March 2017, knowingly receiving, concealing and/or withholding stolen property, records indicate.
Watkins is expected to make his initial court appearance early this week.
