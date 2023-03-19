Jail logs show a man accused of killing a man in the parking lot of a north Lawton nightclub in November 2022 is now in custody.

Vernon Lorenzo Watkins Jr., a.k.a. Burgundy, 28, is in the Caddo County Detention Center as of Saturday morning for counts of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after former felony convictions, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.