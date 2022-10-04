A Lawton man wanted for the Sept. 3 killing of another is now in custody, according to the Lawton Police Department.

Michael Oneal Timms, 43, was wanted for a Sept. 23 felony arrest warrant in Comanche County District Court for counts of second-degree murder, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a firearm after former felony convictions, records indicate. Due to the previous convictions, he faces between 40 years to life in prison if convicted of the murder count.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.