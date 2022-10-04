A Lawton man wanted for the Sept. 3 killing of another is now in custody, according to the Lawton Police Department.
Michael Oneal Timms, 43, was wanted for a Sept. 23 felony arrest warrant in Comanche County District Court for counts of second-degree murder, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a firearm after former felony convictions, records indicate. Due to the previous convictions, he faces between 40 years to life in prison if convicted of the murder count.
According to police, a Crime Stoppers tip led to Timms being taken into custody Monday night at the Motel 6, 202 E. Lee.
Timms is accused of pistol-whipping John Donaldson during a Sept. 3 incident at Timms’ mother’s apartment at 6308 NW Oak. Although he took the magazine out of the handgun, a chambered bullet fired during a strike of the gun, hitting and killing Donaldson while he was seated in a chair in the living room, according to the warrant affidavit.
Timms fled in Donaldson’s pickup, the affidavit states. The truck was later found abandoned at the Bel Air Apartments, 622 SW Bishop.
Timms has a trio of felony convictions in Comanche County: May 2008, robbery with a weapon; April 2016, possession of a controlled dangerous substance; and April 2021 for possession of a firearm after conviction or during probation, records indicate.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Timms was also discharged in May from a four-year, 10-month sentence in the Arizona jurisdiction for a June 2017 conviction for negligent homicide with a motor vehicle.
Donaldson’s death was the city’s 17th this year by homicide, according to Constitution records.
Records indicate Timms has not made his initial court appearance.
