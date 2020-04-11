Charges were filed Thursday for a 38 year old man accused of fleeing arrest and who has two other pending felony cases.
Casey Street Harrell, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of escape from felony arrest or detention, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance and operating a bicycle without a light, records indicate. He also made his initial appearance for a felony arrest warrant filed March 30 for a count of second-degree burglary after former felony conviction.
Harrell was arrested Tuesday after he was stopped for riding a bicycle at night without any lights. According to the probable cause affidavit, he was crossing Cache Road from Northwest Parkview Boulevard without lights on his bike at night when a police officer stopped him. While an officer checked his information, he continued to look around and put his feet on the bike’s pedals.
When it was learned there was an active arrest warrant for the burglary charge, an officer tried to take him into custody and he jumped from the bike and ran north. An officer deployed his Taser, missing Harrell who fell to the ground and one of the points struck him in the abdomen, the affidavit states. He then pulled away, got up and continued to run and another Taser round was discharged, striking him at the base of the neck and the lower back. He fell face first in the middle of the eastbound lane of Cache Road. He cut his right eyebrow and knocked out a tooth when he fell. He was then taken into custody and handcuffed.
During a search, police found a knife and two bags of marijuana in Harrell’s pocket, the affidavit states. He told officers he doesn’t have a medical marijuana card. The two bags of pot weighed just over 22 grams, according to police. He was booked into jail.
Harrell has a November 2019 second-degree burglary charge for the Oct. 22, 2019, burglary of a Comanche County marijuana dispensary.
Harrell and Nathaniel Eric Lunsford, 30, of Cache, were charged, records indicate. The men are accused of breaking into the Highway 49 Cannabis Dispensary, 23485 Oklahoma 49, the morning of Oct. 22. The men are accused of taking several items totaling $7,420 including damages.
He has been free on $5,000 bond since Jan. 10 for that case.
Harrell’s bond for the March 30 charge of second-degree burglary was set at $50,000 and his bond for the latest charges was set at $25,000.
He returns to court at 3 p.m. July 9 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.