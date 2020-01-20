Does it take your computer forever to start up? Do your programs take a long time to open? Does it seem like your mouse clicks a bit more slowly these days? If you are dealing with an agonizingly slow computer, don’t lose hope, there are steps you can take to make your old PC feel new again.
There are more than a few things that can turn even the most expensive machine into a sloth, let’s go over a few of the most common and easiest to resolve.
If you find that your computer only starts running slow after you’ve been using it for a while, you might have too many programs running at once, or too many windows open in your web browser.
A good rule of thumb is to fully close out of every program/window once you are done with it. If you’ve got 75+ tabs open in Microsoft Explorer, your computer is going to feel like it is stuck in tar.
One quick way of giving a little life back to your computer is to uninstall old programs that you never use. These programs take up valuable space on your hard drive, and many of these programs will often run “in the background” on your computer without you realizing. Those processes eat into your RAM, the temporary memory that allows you to open and close programs and do other things on your computer.
Additionally, if your hard drive has less than 10 percent of memory remaining, you need to consider deleting some old programs and files. The less memory available, the less efficient your computer will be.
And, of course, there is always the chance that your computer is infected with a virus or other malware program. It’s good to run a virus scan on your computer every now and then, especially if you notice a change in the way it is operating.
Installing and running an anti-virus program is a daunting task in and off itself. Knowing which program to use and how to properly install it can be hard. I suggest Malwarebytes as a supplement to anti-virus software. Malwarebytes is not an anti-virus program; it is more like a virus-removal program. If your computer is already infected, it will hunt down the malware and remove it. Once that is done you can contact your local tech support about a proper anti-virus software.
If the problem only seems to occur when you are using the internet, then it could be that you need to clear your computer’s cache. The cache makes things easier to get to online, but too much in your cache will slow your browsing down. If you use the internet a lot chances are this is your culprit.
To clear your cache on a Windows PC close all of your internet browsers and open up “internet options” from the start menu and then select “delete browsing history” to clear the cache.
Finally, your registry might be too fragmented or even corrupted. While registry editing is a much more advanced skill, it is something to consider if all else has failed to speed your computer back up. You can “defrag” your PC, but if the registry is corrupted, this is unlikely to fix the issue. At this point it is probably time to call the professionals. Or your nephew who works with computers.
So there you go, hopefully this will help you the next time you are ready to throw your keyboard at the wall because your computer is running at a snail’s pace.