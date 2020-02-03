Picking a streaming service.
Streaming is the new cable, it just doesn’t know it yet.
Back in the first half of the 21st century when streaming was young fresh and new it seems like you couldn’t throw a rock without hitting a journalist who was writing about how streaming was going to kill traditional cable television.
Back then, outside of pirate streams, Netflix was really the only contender on the block. It quickly became an absolute juggernaut. And it did begin to affect cable. People were “cutting the cord” on their cable subscriptions left and right.
And why not?
Streaming was cheaper, there were no commercials, and the Netflix “binge” model meant that you could watch entire seasons of TV shows over the course of a weekend.
But soon other companies threw their hats in the ring and before long Hulu and Amazon had built streaming platforms to rival Netflix, with original programming and classics alike. On top of that dozens of free streaming alternatives began to pop up like Popcorn Flix and Pluto.
These days it seems like every cable channel has its own streaming platform, or at least is preparing for its own platform. To the point that it’s becoming hard to keep up with them all, even for those of us tapped into the news. Now, it costs more than a cable subscription if you want to keep up with all of the different streaming services. It won’t be long until someone attempts to bundle them altogether and reinvents cable.
So, how does one decide which streaming service are worth it? Well, it isn’t easy, but with a little thought you can pick and choose the platform that works best for you.
The first thing you should consider when picking your streaming service is content. Interested in “Stranger Things,” well you’re looking for a Netflix subscription. Want to watch “The Mandalorian,” you’re going to need Disney Plus.
The best way to find out if a streaming service has the shows or movies you want to watch is with a simple Google search. Usually searching for the name of your show/movie and the word “streaming” will turn up which services offer it.
The next thing to consider is pricing. Some service like Netflix offer pretty straightforward, month-to-month pricing. Others, like Hulu, offer tiered pricing—and some levels on the cheaper side contain commercials as a trade-off.
The other big thing to consider is how you are going to watch your streaming service. Most smart TVs can play Netflix and Hulu, but if you really want a dedicated streaming center you’ll want to invest in a streaming box like Roku or the Amazon Firestick.
Streaming can seem complicated, and honestly, that joke about it being bundled and repackaged as the “new cable” probably isn’t far off. Ultimately, if you run in to a problem and can’t decide which to go with, you might honestly be better off just sticking with cable for now.