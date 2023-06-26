WALTERS — A 19-year-old Cotton County man is in jail on $75,000 bond after he was charged with selling another teen a gun later used to commit suicide.
David Ryan Dakan, of Walters, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Cotton County District Court where he received a felony charge of second-degree manslaughter, records indicate.
Investigators said Dakan admitted to selling a firearm to the teen. Although Dakan knew the teen was “open about his suicidal thoughts,” Dakan told investigators he believed the gun would be used for hunting, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Held on $75,000 bond, Dakan is scheduled to return to court at 1 p.m. July 28 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.