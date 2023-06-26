Jail
GeoStock

WALTERS — A 19-year-old Cotton County man is in jail on $75,000 bond after he was charged with selling another teen a gun later used to commit suicide.

David Ryan Dakan, of Walters, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Cotton County District Court where he received a felony charge of second-degree manslaughter, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

