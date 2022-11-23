DUNCAN — A Walters man accused of raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl is free on $100,000 bond.

A felony arrest warrant was issued Nov. 15 in Stephens County District Court for Ben Joseph Russell, 21, for a felony count of second-degree rape, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

