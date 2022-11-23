DUNCAN — A Walters man accused of raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl is free on $100,000 bond.
A felony arrest warrant was issued Nov. 15 in Stephens County District Court for Ben Joseph Russell, 21, for a felony count of second-degree rape, records indicate.
After making his initial appearance Friday, Russell was freed on $100,000 bond that day. Among bond stipulations, he is to have no contact with the witnesses and must stay off social media, records indicate.
The crime is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and, due to the nature of the charge, 85 percent of any sentence would have to be served before consideration for parole.
Russell is accused getting a 14-year-old girl pregnant following a July sexual assault. The girl told investigators Russell had sent her a friend request through SnapChat at the end of July and they spoke for a few days before he asked to meet in person. She said he claimed to be 16 years old, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The girl said Russell picked her up one night after she’d sneaked out of the home. She said he drove her out onto a rural road, parked and began kissing her before taking off her shorts and telling her to get in the backseat, the affidavit states. She told investigators he forced her head down and raped her.
After cutting off social media contact with the girl, she was able to make contact with Russell’s sister and told of being pregnant, according to the affidavit. She told investigators he asked her not to say anything about the pregnancy, gave her $120 two or three times and signed a notarized agreement on Oct. 21 stating, ‘I give up my rights to that kid and I’ll pay the $120 every two weeks,’” the affidavit states.
Russell returns to court at 9 a.m. Feb. 8, 2023, for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.