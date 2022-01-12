WALTERS — A Cotton County man is in serious condition following a single-vehicle wreck Sunday morning south of Walters.
Robert Piatt, 78, first refused treatment but was later taken by a personal vehicle to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, he was flown to OU Medical in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in serious condition with internal trunk injuries.
Piatt was driving a Dodge pickup southbound on Oklahoma 5 shortly before 11:30 a.m. when he went off the roadway to the right, struck an embankment and came to rest upright about 2 miles south of Walters, Trooper Darin Carman reported. The driver was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver’s condition and cause of the wreck remain under investigation.