WALTERS — Arrest warrants were issued Friday for a Cotton County couple accused grooming and molesting a teen girl who had been in their care.
The Cotton County District Court issued felony arrest warrants for James Robert Pennington, 43, of Walters, for counts of sexual battery and lewd molestation, and for Rebekah Ashton Cooper, 30, of Walters, for enabling child sexual abuse, records indicate. The molestation count is punishable by between three and 20 years in prison and enabling is punishable by up to life in prison.
Walters police began investigating the case on Dec. 31, 2021, when the girl’s foster mother reported it; she’d spoken with Lawton police about the allegations in November 2021, according to the warrant affidavit. The alleged abuse happened at the couple’s home in Walters in 2020.
The girl told investigators her mother had been struggling with substance abuse, gambling addiction, and maintaining a home, the affidavit state. She was staying with a family in Lawton and said she became close with Cooper, who was living on the property at that time with Pennington. She told investigators Cooper seemed like “an older trusted friend or a sister.”
After moving with the couple to Walters, Cooper gained temporary guardianship of the girl and that’s when the girl said it felt like, in retrospect, “Cooper was in the process of ‘grooming’ her,” according to the affidavit.
On March 4, 2020, the girl said she was napping with Cooper and Pennington. She said Pennington started touching her inappropriately while she pretended to be asleep. According to the girl, he put his hand over her mouth when she started to cry before climbing on top, the affidavit states. After, she said he pulled his pants up and pretended to be asleep.
The next day, she said Cooper asked her what happened with Pennington and when she told her, according to the affidavit, the response was “Are you sure you didn’t want it?” She said Cooper blamed her for wearing tank tops and shorts around the house. The girl said she began spending more time alone in her room after that.
A half-week later, the girl said Cooper was asleep on the couch when Pennington began touching her inappropriately. After Cooper woke and went to bed, the girl said Pennington pushed her on her back, held her arms to her side, began “grinding” on her and tongue kissed her until she began crying and he left the room, the affidavit states.
The next incident happened in April 2020. She said while lying in bed with Cooper, who was asleep, Pennington began touching her inappropriately again. According to the affidavit, when Cooper stirred, Pennington stopped and she crawled out of the bed. She said the couple started having sex and she left the room and went to bed.
The girl said the next day, she asked Cooper why they would have sex while she was in the room. She said Cooper responded, “Why would you stay? You’re the sick one,” the affidavit states. She said Cooper told her repeatedly, “You wanted it.”
The girl was finally able to move to her foster mother’s home. She said Pennington and Cooper continued trying to get her to come back before cutting off contact in December 2020.
According to the affidavit, the girl said she told several people about the alleged assault, including a DHS case worker, but, until speaking with Lawton police in November 2021 and Walters police the next month, no one passed the allegations on.