WALTERS — A Cotton County city councilman will have to serve 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to killing his neighbor’s cats with poisoned food.
Walters officials said the council will accept his resignation at a future meeting.
On Jan. 11, Bobby Lloyd Nance, 75, of Walters, entered his pleas in Cotton County District Court to the pair of misdemeanor charges of cruelty to animals and obstructing police, records indicate.
Assistant District Judge Michael C. Flanagan sentenced Nance to serve a year in the Cotton County jail with all but 30 days to serve after pleading guilty to the cruelty to animals count. He was ordered to serve Friday through Sunday each week, beginning Jan. 13, until his sentence is complete, records indicate.
Nance pleaded no contest to the obstruction charge and was ordered to pay court costs and a $40 District Attorney supervision fee of $40 per month of the sentence’s supervision period.
A no contest plea is where a defendant declines to admit guilt but concedes there’s enough evidence to likely convict them in trial.
Nance, the Ward 2 Walters City Councilman, accepted guilt for putting rat poison into cat food left in a tub in his driveway. The food killed two of his neighbor’s cats in July 2021, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Nance admitted he’d he’d poured old cat food into the tub but denied putting the poison inside, the affidavit states.
Police were called back when the neighbor said she overheard Nance arguing with his wife in the backyard. She heard the wife tell Nance to “get the poison” before he replied, “It’s gone,” according to the affidavit.
In the obstruction allegation, Nance was accused of calling the Walters Police officer later that same day and telling him to stop the investigation. In speaking with another officer, Nance said he’d found the tub the week before on his curb and it already had food in it, according to the affidavit. He also denied the conversation with his wife and told the officer to “stop the investigation,” before requesting an attorney.
After the Oklahoma Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory analyzed the contents of the tub and reported finding it tested positive for Brodifacoum which is used in pesticides, the affidavit states, Nance was charged with the crimes in April 2022.
Officials at Walters City Hall said Nance’s letter of resignation is expected to be accepted at the regular February city council meeting.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.