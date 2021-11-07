Lawton Public Schools is implementing innovative programs that other school districts can and should adopt, Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters said Thursday.
Walters was in Lawton visiting multiple Lawton Public School sites as well as the FISTA complex being developed for military defense contractors in Central Plaza. The tour sites and discussions all shared a common thread: innovative education opportunities intended to give students career options and keep them in the area.
Walters has an education background himself: Secretary of Education in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s cabinet since September, he also was executive director of Every Kid Counts Oklahoma, an education advocacy organization, and also taught history and government at McAlester.
Citing his visits at a Maker Space at Freedom Elementary School (where he saw “lots of collaboration”), classes at Eisenhower Middle School (which he described as “incredible hands-on learning”) and the district’s new Life Ready Center at the former Tomlinson Middle School, Walters said the district’s innovative attempts to link students to learning and, later, to careers were unique.
“It’s really innovative here,” he said of the Life Ready Center, a new complex which offers 20 classes to secondary students across the district, from Advanced Placement classes and concurrent classes for students enrolled in Cameron University and Great Plains Technology Center, to art classes that include a gallery where students can display their work, to biology and chemistry labs not available in all schools, to a media center that is moving closer to establishing a studio where media students in all three high schools could collaborate on news programs they produce.
Walters said he really hasn’t seen anything quite like the Life Ready Center in other school districts, and he’s impressed by the opportunities presented to students who can pursue a single specialty class, or spend more time in concurrent class settings.
“I’d love to see other schools do this,” he said, adding his favorite part of the tour was seeing how students are part of the process.
In fact, he said a common thread at all three LPS sites he toured was teachers who obviously were engaged in what they were doing “and very encouraging to students.” And, he was complementary of Lawton Public Schools for creating what he said were unique learning opportunities.
“They are thinking outside the box,” he said. “I was blown away.”
Walters also likes the concept district officials adopted: while there are advanced courses available at the Life Ready Center, its primary purpose is providing course work for any secondary student, not just those who are scholastically gifted.
Walters said he would like to see the concept adopted by other school districts across Oklahoma and doesn’t see a reason it couldn’t be, although he acknowledges the amount of work that went into creating the Life Ready Center could be daunting. But, he said Lawton made it work by pulling people together.
“I love that Lawton Public Schools engages teachers,” he said, of what he saw in classrooms in addition to those in the Life Ready Center, adding the energy he witnessed was palatable and the fact that the district drew parents and students into the development concept was something of which to be proud. “The parents, schools, students are part of the success.”