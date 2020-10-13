The Lawton Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on Oct. 24. Due to COVID-19, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Lawton.
To ensure all participants have a powerful and moving experience during this year’s Walk, time-honored components are being replicated, according to Shelly Fields, chair of the 2020 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
On walk day, an opening ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered to participants’ smartphones, tablets and computers, according to a press release. The iconic Promise Garden in a “view only” format will be located at the corner of Fort Sill Boulevard and W. Gore on the day of the walk to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s.
Walk participants can use new features in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app to connect with other walkers, track their steps and distance, follow a virtual walk path, manage their Facebook fundraisers, and access information and resources from the association and walk sponsors to help individuals and families affected by the disease.
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimers, visit: lawtonwalk.