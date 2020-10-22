The Alzheimer’s Association will hold its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Saturday.
Instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Lawton and communities nearby.
“This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere,” said Shelly Fields, Lawton Walk to End Alzheimer’s event chair. “The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”
The Alzheimer’s Association has released some suggestions for walking:
Saturday at 9 a.m.: Go to Lawtonwalk.org to join the online ceremony
On Walk day, an opening ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered to participants’ smartphones, tablets and computers.
At 9:30 a.m.: Walk in your neighborhood with your family and friends
To enhance your experience on Walk day, new features are being added to the ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ mobile app to create an opportunity for the community to connect. Participants can use the app and new “Walk Mainstage’’ to track their steps and distance, follow a virtual Walk path, manage their Facebook fundraisers, and access information and resources from the Association and Walk sponsors to help individuals and families affected by the disease. A new audio track is available to encourage participants along the way and to congratulate them upon completion of their Walk.
While you’re walking with your team, take photos and post them using #walk2endalz & #ENDALZ.
From 11-2: Visit the drive-through Promise Garden
A small group of Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers will create the iconic Promise Garden in a “view only” format on Walk day to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s. This will be located at 11th Street and W. Gore in Lawton from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
“Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither are we,” said Lawton Walk to End Alzheimer’s manager, Lyndse Sager. “We must continue Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and we are working with all participants to ensure they have a powerful and moving experience that is felt when we are together. Many of our constituents are at higher risk when it comes to COVID-19 and we know that our volunteers and participants appreciate our commitment to keeping all involved healthy and safe.”
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Oklahoma alone, there are more than 67,000 people living with the disease and 226,000 caregivers.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: Lawtonwalk.org. For sponsorship information or other inquiries, please contact Lyndse Sager at lrsager@alz.org or call 918-697-8880.