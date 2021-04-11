Jenny Hulett had no idea when she hugged her mom, Debra Hulett, goodbye on March 13, 2020, it would be more than a year before she would be able feel her mother’s embrace again.
That same day, nursing homes and long-term care facilities went into lockdown and the doors wouldn’t open again until March 12, 2021, when Gov. Kevin Stitt announced he was lifting restrictions.
A lot can change in a year.
In March 2020, Jenny was only a few short weeks away from delivering her third child when the lockdowns went into effect. She delivered her second son, Josiah, on April 1, 2020. For the first time, her mother wasn’t there to help her through the delivery or hold the new baby. Debra didn’t get to smell those familiar baby scents of formula and lotion. She couldn’t help change diapers or feel the baby’s tiny fist as it clutched her finger for the first time.
For the next year, Debra and her family were separated by a pane of glass, sealed to prevent the coronavirus from sneaking in.
Now, the only thing separating Debra from her family is a short walk down a hallway. Last week, she finally got to hold her new grandson, now a year old, and hug her daughter for the first time in a year.
Jenny was an only child and her mother raised her mostly on her own. In 2016, after Debra’s health began to deteriorate, she had no options left but to move her mother into Willow Park, a skilled nursing and rehab center in Lawton.
“She was having a lot of problems being able to live on her own,” Jenny said.
The decision to move her mother to a nursing home wasn’t an easy one. But Jenny was working full time and taking care of her son and daughter. It made giving her mother the full care and attention that she needed nearly impossible.
Willow Park, Jenny said, was a good place for her mother.
“She was doing good; she liked it there,” Jenny said.
But neither could have anticipated that a pandemic would separate them for a year. All that changed when Debra and Jenny had their first in-person visit in more than a year.
For several minutes the mother and daughter hug. Debra steps away and touches Jenny’s face and mouths a barely audible, “I love you,” before hugging her again.
The tears flow and Jenny reminds herself she wasn’t going to cry, but that was an obviously unreasonable expectation.
“She’s my momma and I love her,” Jenny said. “I know this has been harder on her, being locked up in here like an inmate. I’m her only child, we’re all she has.”
As the family makes their way down the hall toward the courtyard, Jenny pushes Josiah’s stroller and holds her mother’s hand. Debra can’t take her eyes off Jenny or grandkids and continues to smile and cry at the same time. She is too overcome by emotion to talk much, expect to say that the past year has been hard.
“A year is too long,” Jenny says after getting her mother and children situated in the courtyard. “I mean, I would see my mom almost every day. I would take her home with me and then all the sudden it just stopped.”
The lockdowns were a necessity, Jenny said, but the isolation had a profound effect on her mother’s mental health.
“She was very depressed. She’s lost weight,” said Jenny. “I mean we could talk on the phone and through the glass, but it’s just not the same. It’s just been hard, so hard.”
Jenny places Josiah in Debra’s arms and for a brief moment bliss is seen in the grandmother’s eyes. She hugs him close and kisses him on a cheek, pausing a moment to smell his head. Although Josiah, born during the pandemic and not knowing a world without the virus, has only seen his grandmother through a window, he smiles up at Debra. For a moment the pandemic is forgotten, and Debra is surrounded by her family.