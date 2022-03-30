Amber Wheeler is exactly the kind of student Great Plains Technology Center Foundation was created to help: someone working hard to earn the training that will help her establish a career.
Chuck Wade said that sort of help was the driving principle when he tackled the legal documentation that created the foundation more than 40 years ago. So, foundation members say it is only fitting that Wheeler is the first recipient of the Chuck Wade Tuition Waiver Scholarship, established to honor the man who now is the chairman emeritus.
It means that for the first time since Wade helped create the foundation in 1980, he is not the group’s chairman (that honor now is held by Denise Floyd). And, that is why the foundation and others associated with Great Plains Technology Center gathered Tuesday to honor a man they said has remained a driving force in the foundation for decades. Wade may be stepping down as chairman, but he isn’t stepping away from the entity he praises for helping students achieve their goals and become productive citizens.
“This foundation has been my heart and soul for all this time,” Wade said.
Wheeler said she is thankful to the foundation for the $2,100 stipend, joking as she was presented with the scholarship Tuesday that she can now stress less on her financing and a little more on her books.
Wheeler is enrolled in the nursing assistant program at Great Plains while she also is working fulltime in a medical office, pursing a career she has wanted since she was a teen. She sees her current classes as a stepping stone in her determined path to return to her first love: home health care and taking care of elderly residents.
“It’s a privilege,” Wheeler said, she believes such patients should be able to stay in their homes as long as they are able and home health care allows them to do that, which is why nursing and a job in home health care is her ultimate goal.
And, the foundation is allowing her to pursue that dream, she said, adding the money will help with expenses as she continues to work full time and take classes on the flexible schedule established by Great Plains health care program, meaning she can work classes around her work schedule, not the other way around.
Wheeler highlights the argument foundation members have made for years: students want training, but often face stumbling blocks stemming from financial difficulties. Floyd said that is why the foundation’s goal is to alleviate those difficulties, whether it is paying tuition (through scholarships) or something as simple as putting gas in the car to get to school or paying rent (grants).
Dr. George Bridges, who serves on Great Plains’ Board of Education, said in the early years, board members frequently dug into their pockets to help a student in need. But, it became apparent that wouldn’t work for long. Bridges said it wasn’t that board members begrudged giving the money; it was simply that Great Plains was growing and student demand was exceeding resources.
He said that was when Wade, a friend since high school, came up with the idea of the foundation.
“Chuck established the foundation in 1980 and was a charter board member,” said Great Plains Superintendent Clarence Fortney, adding Wade’s late wife Sarah functioned as the foundation board secretary for years. “It was very much a family affair.”
Wade’s involvement at Great Plains doesn’t stop with the foundation. He also serves as the attorney for the institution, and Bridges said Wade has been the legal advisor for every superintendent at Great Plains since Milton Worley. Bridges also credits Wade with helping build the foundation’s worth into almost $2.5 million.
“When we started, we didn’t have anything,” Bridges said of the early years. “He helped thousands of students.”
Actually, the number is an estimated 6,400 students in the four decades the foundation has existed, with those students receiving an estimated $3.5 million in aid.
“Chuck has always been there,” Fortney said, adding that Wade’s work on behalf of the foundation has always been pro bono.
Wade shrugged off the praise, saying he believes in Great Plains’ mission and intends to continue doing what he can.
“I’m not just going to fade away,” he said.