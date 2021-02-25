VVA Chapter 751 will hold its monthly meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday at BINGO Country, 1826 NW 52nd.
The April 17 election will be discussed. The election will be held at 9 a.m. April 17 at BINGO Country.
Call the VVA office at 580-699-5096.
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. High 48F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph..
Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: February 25, 2021 @ 1:23 am
VVA Chapter 751 will hold its monthly meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday at BINGO Country, 1826 NW 52nd.
The April 17 election will be discussed. The election will be held at 9 a.m. April 17 at BINGO Country.
Call the VVA office at 580-699-5096.