The Comanche Nation will vote this weekend for the 2022 Comanche Nation Junior Princess as well as the 2022-2025 Comanche Princess Director.
Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Watchetaker Hall at the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton.
Junior Princess candidates are Mercedez Banderas and Jaylene Bluesky Tosee.
Director candidates are Fiona Wetselline Kerchee and Jessica Tahah.
Voters must be at least 18 years old and an enrolled member of the Comanche Nation. Bring a valid state identification or certificate of degree of Indian blood.
The junior princess and director announcement will be livestreamed following the vote counting via the Comanche Nation Public Information Office Facebook page, the Comanche Nation News and the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma Facebook page, according to Jolene Schonchin, information director.
The official Crowning of 2022 Comanche Nation Princess, Michelle Nevaquaya, and the Junior Comanche Nation Princess will be at 11 a.m. April 16 at Watchetaker Hall, prior to the Comanche Nation’s annual general council meeting, and will also be streamed live.
An honor powwow for the 2022 Comanche Nation Princesses will take place from 2-9 p.m. April 17 at Watchetaker Hall.