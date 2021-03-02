Voters in Comanche County will decide the fate of a renewal of a 3/8th of a cent sales tax today.
Comanche County commissioners are asking voters to extend the sales tax, which expires at the end of this year, to Dec. 31, 2031.
The tax generates about $400,000 a month and is divided among several entities. Most of the tax, 80 percent, goes to fund operations of the Comanche County Detention Center.
The tax has remained at a steady 3/8 of 1 percent since its implementation, said Comanche County District 3 Commissioner Alvin Cargill. While the county has seen growth over the years, the tax hasn’t been able to keep pace with the growth at the county jail. Cargill said that an increase to the tax should have been initiated earlier or even now; however, commissioners don’t feel that’s an option for fear of losing the tax altogether.
The remaining 20 percent is divided up among other entities including rural fire departments — 5.2 percent, up from 3.2 percent; county fairgrounds — 5.4 percent, up from 3.4 percent; Comanche County Industrial Development Authority — 3 percent, down from 9.6 percent; Sheriff’s Department — 3 percent up from 1.8 percent. The Comanche County Capital Improvement Contingency fund receives the remaining 3.4 percent, an increase from 2 percent.
One change related to the tax is the amount that would be allocated to the Comanche County Industrial Authority (CCIDA). In past years, CCIDA has received $38,400 a month from the tax. If voters approve the proposal today, the CCIDA would receive about $12,000 a month. The money the CCIDA would lose would be reallocated to the other entities that receive funds from the tax.
This loss of funding will prevent the CCIDA from assisting the county in many projects designed to bring job growth and economic opportunity to the county, said Paul Ellwanger, chairman of CCIDA.
“The CCIDA is here to provide funding for projects that help create job growth in the county,” Ellwanger said. “That’s going to be hard to do when funding is cut this drastically.”
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.