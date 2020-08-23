Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren will face a challenge from Doug Wells when residents participate in Comanche County’s only election on Tuesday.
In the meantime, voters in Altus and Duncan will decide the fate of funding propositions. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In Comanche County, west Lawton residents will have their choice of Warren, who is seeking his second consecutive term as Ward 8 councilman (although he has held the post two other times); and Wells, who originally won the seat from Warren in 2008, then was defeated by Warren in 2017. Wells is the retired director of the City of Lawton’s information services division, while Warren is co-owner of Warren’s Imports.
The winner of Tuesday’s election will be sworn into office Jan. 12, along with Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh (who did not draw an opponent) and Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson (whose opponent withdrew).
Ward 8 includes Precinct 2, First Baptist Church West, 7302 Cache Road; Ward 7, Western Hills Church of Christ, 1108 NW 53rd; and a portion of Ward 9, Bible Baptist Church, 7501 W. Lee. The ward extends from West Lee Boulevard to Rogers Lane, Northwest 52/53rd and Southwest 52nd streets to Northwest/Southwest 67th Street, but also includes Eisenhower Village at Southwest 67th Street and West Lee Boulevard.
In Altus, residents will decide two sales tax propositions, calculated to increase city revenues by $900,000 a year.
Proposition 1 would replace and decrease the existing 1.75 percent sales tax, dropping the new rate to 1.5 percent. City officials said the tax is continuation of the city’s MAPs (Making Altus Progressive) tax initiative, funding city infrastructure and quality of life projects. Proposition 2 would take the 0.25 percent tax decrease from Proposition 1 and increase it to 0.625 percent, in exchange for lowering city electric rates by at least 6 percent.
In Duncan, residents in the Duncan Public Schools district will vote on a 10-year, $27.775 million program, to be presented in two propositions.
Proposition 1 would issue $25.775 million in bonds to remodel schools and to purchase textbooks, classroom equipment and building security enhancements. In addition, funding would pay for storm shelters at Duncan High School. Proposition 2 would issue $2 million in bonds to fund the purchase of two new school buses per year to maintain the district’s fleet. Both bond issues would replace previously expired bonds.
In addition, residents who live in Oklahoma Senate District 43 will select the Republican nominee who will face Democratic candidate Terri Reimer, Marlow, in November. Incumbent Paul Scott, Duncan, will face challenger Jessica Garvin, Duncan, after the two collected the most votes in the primary election. Scott is seeking his second term.
Voters who need to look up their polling places, verify registration information, check the status of their mail-in ballots or view sample ballots may do so through the Online Voter Tool on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website: www.elections.ok.gov. Sample ballots also are available at county election board offices.
Voters who have moved since the last election, but not transferred their voter registration to their new address may do so on Election Day by going to vote at the polling place where their registration has been in the past. While voting, they may fill out a form instructing the county election board to transfer registration to the new address before the next election, election board officials said.