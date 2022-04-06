Lawton Public Schools board member Patty Neuwirth will keep her seat for another five years, after voters in the Office 2 area returned her to office Tuesday.
In addition, residents in the Sterling and Walters public schools districts easily passed bond proposals designed to improve facilities and purchase vehicles.
Neuwirth, who will complete her term as school board president at the April 21 meeting, won 113 votes in Tuesday’s election, or 59.16 percent of the 191 total cast. Larry Bush, her challenger, won 78 votes, or 40.84 percent. Area 2 includes the elementary school areas of Almor West, Cleveland, Edison, Eisenhower and Ridgecrest.
Neuwirth has served on the Lawton Board of Education since 2017, after serving a 15-year term from 1991 to 2006. The long-time advocate of education was pleased to be returning to her seat, even as she was disappointed in the low voter turnout.
“I”m excited. There’s so much good stuff we’re doing, and I’m excited to continue doing that,” she said.
Neuwirth pointed to the district’s Life Ready Center, which is in its first year, with plans to increase the curriculum in the 2022-2023 school year by “a whole bunch of classes.” Neuwirth said she is particularly interested in upgrading the district’s arts programs.
“That’s one of my main goals,” she said, adding she also is excited the district is nearing completion of a five-year strategic plan.
That plan had been put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Neuwirth said committees comprised of principals, teachers, parents and community members have been meeting again and will be ready to present their recommendations to the school board in May.
“They’ve put a lot of work in,” she said, adding she is excited about other opportunities in the district, to include working with Superintendent Kevin Hime. “He was very innovative in the things he brings to us.”
Bush, who owns and operates the Larry Bush Insurance Agency, offered his congratulations to Neuwirth, but also was disappointed in the number of residents who voted.
“I wish more people would have turned out,” he said.
In Sterling, voters gave approval to two propositions. Proposition No. 1, for $305,000 for construction and general improvements to the schools, passed 161-21, or 88.46 percent to 11.54 percent.
Superintendent Kent Lemons said window replacements will be high on the list. He said some of the buildings were built in 1962 and still have the original windows.
Proposition No. 2, which is for $105,000 to buy a school bus, a pickup for the Votech-Agriculture program and a utility vehicle, passed 161-24, or 87.03 percent to 12.87 percent.
Voters in Walters handily approved two propositions also.
Proposition No. 1, for $1.7 million, passed 500-84, or 85.62 percent to 14.38 percent. It will be used to renovate several buildings in the district, including the middle school.
Changes to the middle school will be extensive, with new lockers, new windows, new flooring and a new roof being installed. Additionally, the bathrooms will be remodeled to come into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, with new, wheelchair accessible stalls and other amenities added.
Superintendent Jimmie Dedmon said funds will be used to build a new administration building and to repair a bus barn roof that suffered storm damage.
Proposition No. 2 is for $100,000 and will go toward the purchase of an activity bus, Dedmon said. The proposition passed 517-74, or 87.48 percent to 12.52 percent.