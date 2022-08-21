Polls will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for runoff elections for county, state and federal offices.
In Comanche County, voters also will select new Lawton City Council representatives and making a decision about a lodging tax in Medicine Park and a bond issue in the Central High School District. All four races are non-partisan.
In west Lawton, Ward 3 voters will decide between incumbent Linda Chapman and challenger Contessa Ecko Smith. Chapman, a retired lawton elementary music teacher and choir director at Centenary United Methodist Church, is seeking her second term. Smith is a licensed professional counselor who is a combat-decorated Army veteran. Ward 3 includes Precincts 8 and 17.
In east Lawton, residents will select a Ward 4 representative to replace long-time Councilman Jay Burk, who did not seek re-election because of term limits. Candidates include Barbara Curry, a community advocate and community volunteer who established the Women that VOTE! Arts Corporation; George Gill, a long-time Lawton businessman who is owner/CEO of GCG properties and George Gill General Contractors Inc.; and Eric Sharum, minister at University Church of Christ.
Ward 4 includes Precincts 31, 33, 34 and 43.
City Council candidates must win a simple majority — 50 percent plus one — to win their seat outright. If that doesn't happen, the top two candidates, in terms of total votes collected, will proceed to a runoff that will be held during the Nov. 8 General Election.
Winners in the Ward 3 and Ward 4 races will be sworn into office on the second Monday in January, along with Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton, who did not draw an opponent.
Republican voters in eastern Comanche County will decide their District 1 county commissioner, in a runoff between incumbent Gail Turner and challenger John O'Brien.
Turner has served as the eastern district commissioner since 1998. O'Brien, who retired from the U.S. Army, is a knowledge management adviser at Fort Sill. Both men proceeded to the runoff election after besting Charlie Hale in June's primary election. The winner of Tuesday's runoff, along with new District 3 Commissioner Josh Powers, will be sworn into office in January.
In Medicine Park, residents will decide whether to reintroduce the town's lodging tax, increasing what had been a 5.5 percent tax when it expired in June to 7.5 percent. If approved, the five-year tax would be charged on all short-term rentals, with revenues dedicated to public works, tourism, parks and recreation and the town's rainy day fund.
Residents in the Central High School District will decide whether they want a $14.55 million bond issue, to fund construction of a new elementary school. The district includes part of eastern Comanche County.
Voters in Fort Cobb and Cyril, both in Caddo County, will decide on school bond issues also..
Fort Cobb voters will decide whether to issue bonds for construction amounting to $27.6 million to completely renovate the inside of the middle and high school for the Fort Cobb-Broxton combined school district.
In Cyril, there are two separate bonds on the ballot, one for $1.48 million for construction, and the other for $220,000 for transportation.
The construction money would mostly go toward building an asphalt track at Cyril High School, for the school’s track team and for improvements to the school’s baseball and basketball locker rooms.
The transportation bond would be used to buy a new, 15-passenger bus for the district, as well as an FFA pick-up and a Chevrolet Suburban.
In Oklahoma, school bonds must pass by 60 percent.
Apart from school bonds, ballots in Mountain Park, in Kiowa County, also will have a proposition to renew the town’s 25-year franchise agreement with Public Service Company of Oklahoma.
Republican ballots also will include a runoff for U.S. Sen. James Inhofe's unexpired seat, along with multiple state offices.
In the Senate race, U.S. Congressman Markwayne Mullin is facing off with Lawton native T.W. Shannon, after the men beat out a field of Republicans vying for the open seat. Tuesday's winner will face Democrat Kendra Horn, Libertarian Robert Murphy and Independent Ray Woods in the Nov. 8 General Election.
In addition, Democrats will decide a runoff election for the U.S. Senate seat held by James Lankford, choosing between Madison Horn and Jason Bollinger. The winner will face Lankford, Independent Michael L. Delaney and Libertarian Kenneth D. Blevins Nov. 8.
Republicans also will settle four state races:
State treasurer: Todd Russ and Clark Jolley. The winner will face Democrat Charles De Coune and Libertarian Gregory L. Sadler in November.
Superintendent of public instruction: Ryan Walters and April Grace. The winner will face Democrat Jena Nelson.
Commissioner of labor: Leslie Kathryn Osborn and Sean Roberts. The winner will face Democrat Jack Henderson and Libertarian Will Daugherty.
Corporation commission: Kim David and Todd Thomsen. The winner will face Democrat Margaret Warigia Bowman and Independent Don Underwood.