OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma statewide primary elections are just a few weeks away. For those wishing to vote, Friday is the deadline to register or update their voter registration.
The Oklahoma State Election Board website offers a new voter registration “wizard” which simplifies the process of completing the voter registration application.
State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said the “wizard” is designed to simplify the registration process.
Applicants who use the “wizard” will also receive a transaction code they can use to check the status of the application with their County Election Board.
“The new voter registration wizard allows you to complete your application online, then print, sign and mail the application to your County Election Board,” Ziriax said. “By using the State Election Board’s website to fill out your application, you can be certain your personal information is safe and secure.”
Voters can access the voter registration “wizard” through the OK Voter Portal.
Current voters can update their voter registration address online using the OK Voter Portal, if the new address is in the same county. Voters can also get a paper voter registration application from their county election board or at a voter registration agency, such as a tag agency.
Voter registration applications must be received by the Election Board or postmarked no later than Friday, June 5.
The Oklahoma Primary Election is Tuesday, June 30.
Visit the State Election Board website at elections.ok.gov for more information. To learn more, contact Misha Mohr at 405-522-6624 or mmohr@elections.ok.gov.